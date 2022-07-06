The summer heat hasn’t hit Sheffield for a couple of weeks now, but Thursday will see the sunshine and heat return.

The early morning begins with sunshine until 8am, with temperatures at 16C. The rest of the morning will see a period of cloud and overcast, with the sunshine not returning until the afternoon. Temperatures in the morning reach 18C.

The Peace Gardens.

Cloudy weather will continue at lunchtime for a short period before the sun returns around 2pm. The afternoon will see sunshine and sunny intervals, lasting for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures across Thursday afternoon average at 22C, peaking at 23C – with only light breezes of wind throughout the city.

The sun will only shine brighter in the evening, with no cloud and 21C temperatures.