Sheffield will be scorching once again on Thursday as a hot summers week in the city is set to continue.
Last Friday saw the hottest day of the year so far in the city with temperatures reaching 29C – and Thursday June 23 looks set to be similar with temperatures reaching 28C.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast of the scorching Thursday:
10am – Sunshine, 20C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
11am – Sunshine, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
12pm – Sunshine, 24C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1pm – Cloudy with sunny intervals, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
2pm – Cloudy, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 5 per cent chance of rain.
3pm – Cloudy with sunny intervals, 28C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
4pm – Cloudy, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
5pm – Cloudy, 24C temperatures, moderate breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
6pm – Cloudy, 23C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
7pm – Cloudy, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
8pm – Cloudy, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
9pm – Cloudy, 21C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.
10pm – Clear night sky, 20C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.