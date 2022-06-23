Sheffield will be scorching once again on Thursday as a hot summers week in the city is set to continue.

Last Friday saw the hottest day of the year so far in the city with temperatures reaching 29C – and Thursday June 23 looks set to be similar with temperatures reaching 28C.

Sheffield set to hit temperatures of 28C on Thursday.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast of the scorching Thursday:

10am – Sunshine, 20C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

11am – Sunshine, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

12pm – Sunshine, 24C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1pm – Cloudy with sunny intervals, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

2pm – Cloudy, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 5 per cent chance of rain.

3pm – Cloudy with sunny intervals, 28C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

4pm – Cloudy, 26C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

5pm – Cloudy, 24C temperatures, moderate breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

6pm – Cloudy, 23C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

7pm – Cloudy, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

8pm – Cloudy, 22C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.

9pm – Cloudy, 21C temperatures, gentle breezes, and 10 per cent chance of rain.