Thursday will top the trend in what has been a week of sunshine and heat in Sheffield – with the day set to be the hottest of the week.

In the morning, the sun will shine from the start with temperatures reaching 23C degrees in a very warm morning in the city.

Temperatures will only increase as we head into more sun in the afternoon with average temperatures of 27C in another bright summer afternoon.

The mid-afternoon will see a peak temperature of 28C, making Thursday the hottest day of the week.

A small chance of rain is forecast in the last afternoon as the sun begins to fade – heading into a warm but cloudy Thursday evening.