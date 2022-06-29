Thursday June 30 is set to be another pretty miserable summer’s day compared to the blazing temperatures of last week.

The morning will see cloud up until 10am when there is a 30 per cent chance of rain until lunchtime – according to met office.

The rain will disperse in the afternoon with cloud and sunny intervals in store until the evening, with temperatures peaking at 20C.

Wet weather Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

As the evening comes around, the rain is also anticipated to return with another 30 per cent chance of light showers forecast from 5pm to 8pm – sunny intervals are also forecast in and around the evening showers.

Wind speeds on the whole for the day will be gentle breezes and a ‘high’ pollen count is forecast.