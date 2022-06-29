Sheffield Weather: Thursday Forecast - Cloudy day in store with chance of light showers in the morning and evening

Another day of cloud and rain could be in store for Sheffield, as light showers in the morning and evening forecast for Thursday.

By Alex Wilkinson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:16 pm

Thursday June 30 is set to be another pretty miserable summer’s day compared to the blazing temperatures of last week.

The morning will see cloud up until 10am when there is a 30 per cent chance of rain until lunchtime – according to met office.

The rain will disperse in the afternoon with cloud and sunny intervals in store until the evening, with temperatures peaking at 20C.

As the evening comes around, the rain is also anticipated to return with another 30 per cent chance of light showers forecast from 5pm to 8pm – sunny intervals are also forecast in and around the evening showers.

Wind speeds on the whole for the day will be gentle breezes and a ‘high’ pollen count is forecast.

