The weather on Thursday is set to continue the theme of cool summer temperatures and cloudy weather this week following the scorching weather last week which saw a new highest temperature on record in Sheffield.

Thursday morning will see some light showers in the very early hours at around 6am and 7am, before the rain fades away into cloudy weather.

The Peace Gardens.

The cloud and overcast will continue throughout the morning with temperatures reaching 17C – after 7am, there will be no more than 10 per cent chance of showers.

Heading into the afternoon, we will see a continuation of the cloudy weather, which will last through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in the afternoon reach 21C at its highest, with no sun or rain expected for the remainder of the day.