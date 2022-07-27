With music being an integral part of British culture, Wembley park decided to find out who the most searched for musician is in 25 UK cities.

The data, which was based on searches from June 2020 to May 2022, was gathered using Wikipedia API. This allowed Wembley’s park’s cultural programming team to discover the number of views for every musician listed on Wikipedia’s British musicians by city category page.

Who is Sheffield's most searched for musician?

The team sorted the data to reveal which musician, born and bred in the city, is the most searched for in their respective cities.

So who is the most searched for musician in Sheffield?

The data revealed that the most searched for musician in Sheffield, since June 2020, is Joe Cocker.

Joe Cocker rose to fame in 1968 with a cover of Beatle’s song ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’ and had a 43-year recording career. In total, Joe Cocker has gained 1.9 million views from searches since June 2020, giving him the coveted title as most searched for musician in the steel city.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - AUGUST 05: Joe Cocker performs during the 63rd Red Cross Ball at the Sporting Monte-Carlo on August 5, 2011 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Who came close to Joe Cocker in searches?

In the number two spot for Sheffield is Alex Turner, the frontman of steel city band, Arctic Monkeys. Alex was not too far behind Joe Cocker for searches, gathering 1.3 million views since June 2020.

Jarvis Cocker, founder and frontman of Sheffield band, Pulp, was also high on the list of searches, taking a podium finish of third with just over 850,000 views.

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 15: Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Who was the most searched for singer in the UK?

Across the entire UK, the data by Wembley Park revealed Dua Lipa as the most searched for musician, with the London star gaining an incredible 16 million views since June 2020 alone.

Other notable stars around the UK with a high amount of searches include Elton John, runner-up in London with 12 million views, David Bowie who finished third in London with 11.9 million views, and John Lennon, who took the most searched for musician prize in Liverpool with almost 11.5 million views.

