A yellow weather warning is in place for much of England today, Monday, August 15, due to moderate chances of thunderstorms and a small risk of flash floods.

In Sheffield, the city will likely see heavy showers and thundery weather starting from 2pm.

Image by Met Office, OpenMapTiles and OpenStreetMap contributors showing thunderstorms likely to arrive in Sheffield by 2pm on August 15.

Rain will be patchy but heavy between 2pm and 5pm, before drying up for the rest of the evening with hazy, clouded over skies and a breeze of up to 15mph.

The rain will also mark a noticeable cooling in temperatures, as the ongoing heatwave of 25C+ will drop down to a more manageable 22C for the rest of the night and highs of around 19C on Tuesday.