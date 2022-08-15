Sheffield weather: Thunderstorms likely today with risk of flash flooding as yellow weather warning in place

Sheffield will likely see thunderstorms by mid afternoon today with heavy showers arriving to break the heatwave.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:11 am

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of England today, Monday, August 15, due to moderate chances of thunderstorms and a small risk of flash floods.

In Sheffield, the city will likely see heavy showers and thundery weather starting from 2pm.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Traffic: Severe congestion through city as police confirm closure is d...
Image by Met Office, OpenMapTiles and OpenStreetMap contributors showing thunderstorms likely to arrive in Sheffield by 2pm on August 15.

Most Popular

Rain will be patchy but heavy between 2pm and 5pm, before drying up for the rest of the evening with hazy, clouded over skies and a breeze of up to 15mph.

The rain will also mark a noticeable cooling in temperatures, as the ongoing heatwave of 25C+ will drop down to a more manageable 22C for the rest of the night and highs of around 19C on Tuesday.

The weather warning is in place for flash floods as dry ground after hot weather has difficulty absorbing water, which could lead to run-offs during the heavy showers.

SheffieldEngland