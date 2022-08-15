Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutland Road, off Penistone Road, is closed in both directions this morning after a black Saab convertible reportedly crashed into a brick wall at around 4am.

The driver and his passenger had to be cut loose by the fire service and have both been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed a man and a woman had to be cut free from a vehicle after it crashed into a brick wall at 4am this morning (August 15).

Rutland Road is a major commuter route to Northern General Hospital and the north east of the city. It comes as Spital Hill, which could have been used as a redirect route, is also completely shut due to building fire last week.

As a result, severe congestion has been reported on Penistone Road and surrounding streets this morning.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 4.11am for reports of a road traffic collision on Boyland Street in Sheffield.

"It is believed that a black Saab convertible collided with a wall. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended to cut and free the occupants of the vehicle.

"The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered injuries to his legs and was taken to hospital, where he remains, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"His passenger, a woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her arm. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.