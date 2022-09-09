The Met Office says heavy rain and lightning strikes could lead to flooding and power cuts.

The yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three levels – is in place for Sheffield and much of eastern England from 12pm to 7pm on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Sheffield

The Met Office says there is a good chance flash flooding will disrupt journeys by car and public transport.

It also says that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and some buildings could be damaged by lightning strikes, potentially causing short-term power cuts.

In Sheffield, the lastest forecast is for thunderstorms between around 2pm and 4pm.

The weekend is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a mixture of light rain and sunshine on Saturday afternoon.