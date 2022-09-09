Sheffield weather: Thunderstorm warning for Sheffield, as Met Office says flooding and power cuts possible
A thunderstorm warning is in place for Sheffield today, Friday, September 9.
The Met Office says heavy rain and lightning strikes could lead to flooding and power cuts.
The yellow weather warning – the least severe of the three levels – is in place for Sheffield and much of eastern England from 12pm to 7pm on Friday.
The Met Office says there is a good chance flash flooding will disrupt journeys by car and public transport.
It also says that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and some buildings could be damaged by lightning strikes, potentially causing short-term power cuts.
In Sheffield, the lastest forecast is for thunderstorms between around 2pm and 4pm.
The weekend is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a mixture of light rain and sunshine on Saturday afternoon.
A high of 19C is forecast for Saturday, September 10, with temperatures expected to peak at 21C on Sunday.