In the latest August update, forecasters are predicting that the middle to end of the month will bring “above average” temperatures in northern areas, along with drier weather and sunny spells.

Experts say there are currently signals of a “drier and warmer than average period from the middle of August”, with “possibly even very warm conditions at times”, and this trend is expected to continue through to the end of the month.

It comes as high pressure from Africa and the Azores moves towards the UK.

Things look set to heat up again in Sheffield this month as the Met Office has issued its long-range weather forecast for August.

The weather may also be a little bit more predictable than of late, with more settled conditions on the way – although occasional thundery showers can’t be ruled out at the moment so it may be best to carry an umbrella just in case.

Unfortunately though, the Met Office says we could have to battle a little bit more unsettled weather before August 16, with the chance of some strong winds and plenty of showers still to come before things heat up.

Temperatures are also expected to take a dip and remain slightly lower than average over the next two weeks ahead of the heatwave.

Last month saw temperatures spike to almost 30°C, with lots of long spells of warm sunshine, light winds and very little rain, giving people across Sheffield the chance to make the most of the wonderful city out in the summer sun and leaving many people excited for the return of warmer weather after things took a turn for the worst.

Here is the weather forecast over the next week

Monday, August 2: After a fairly chilly start, Monday looks set to be mostly dry with bright or sunny spells and winds remaining light. Increasing chance of a light shower during the afternoon. Rather heavier showers possible in evening across parts of Humberside. Maximum temperature 21°C.

In the evening, cloud mostly dispersing from northern and western areas to leave long clear spells and a chilly night. Cloudier in remaining areas with evening showers fading. Light winds. Minimum temperature 10°C.

Tuesday, August 3: Chilly start in places with any mist soon clearing. Bright morning before cloud increases by the afternoon with a few sharp and slow-moving showers developing. Light winds. Maximum temperature 21°C.

Wednesday, August 4 to Friday, August 6: An unsettled spell of weather with some clear or sunny spells and heavy showers developing each day, with torrential downpours likely to affect some areas, perhaps more especially during Thursday. Temperatures between 19 and 20°C.