Stunning cottage with cinema room and fishpond for sale near Sheffield - take a look inside
A four bedroom cottage with amazing features including a cinema room and fishpond is for sale with a guide price of £580,000.
The property in Moorhouse Lane, Whiston, is said to be in a superb location, with four reception rooms, a double garage and large driveway, outbuildings/stable, en suite facilities, separate family bathroom and gym/cinema room.
It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property has been beautifully maintained throughout and has some amazing features, including magnificent fireplaces and decorative coving to some rooms.
"The property stands in a good sized plot with low maintenance areas and a lawned area to the rear of the property which has a decked area ideal for entertaining. The gardens to this property are idyllic.”
For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-cottage-rotherham-1177462