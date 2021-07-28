Stunning cottage with cinema room and fishpond for sale near Sheffield - take a look inside

The property in Moorhouse Lane, Whiston, is said to be in a superb location, with four reception rooms, a double garage and large driveway, outbuildings/stable, en suite facilities, separate family bathroom and gym/cinema room.

It is on the market with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property has been beautifully maintained throughout and has some amazing features, including magnificent fireplaces and decorative coving to some rooms.

"The property stands in a good sized plot with low maintenance areas and a lawned area to the rear of the property which has a decked area ideal for entertaining. The gardens to this property are idyllic.”

For more details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-cottage-rotherham-1177462

Stunning The brochure says: "Set in this idyllic location, simply stunning, stands in a good sized plot, ideal family home."

Dining room This property has been beautifully maintained throughout and has some amazing features, including magnificent fireplaces and decorative coving to some rooms.

Kitchen The kitchen features lots of storage space and is well equipped, opening onto the dining area.

Dining area Light and airy, this looks like an ideal space for the family to eat together.