Sheffield was hit by heavy rain and some flash flooding at the weekend.

Many communities across the city saw signs of flooding, with one road in Beighton pictured completely submerged under water. Other communities that have experienced flooding yesterdat included Woodhouse, Swallownest, Sheffield Lane Top, and Handsworth.

The Met Office said 35.6mm of rain fell in Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday (18 June). In June, the entire UK averages around 12 days of rain - 77mm.

But forecasters are day predicting a dry Monday – although they warn heavy retain could return tomorrow.

The Met Office forecasts a sunny start will turn cloudy around 10am today until midday, when we will start to see sunny intervals. 5pm and 6pm will be sunny, returning to sunny intervals until 9pm. They also forecast a clear night.

But tomorrow could see heavy rain return. Light showers are forecast from 6am on Tuesday, and to continue until 8am, when they are expected to turn to heavy rain. The heavy rain is expected to continue until 1pm, turning to light rain at 2pm. The rest of Tuesday is then forecast to be dry, except for brief showers at 4pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday released a reminder to only call 999 if you’re in immediate danger after receiving ‘a large number of calls’ regarding leaks and flooding due to the weather yesterday.

Flood warnings were issued in 27 areas of the UK yesterday. But Sheffield is not among the areas which are covered by those warnings.

Most of the country was covered by rain or thunderstorms until the end of Sunday. Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, said: “Half a month’s of rain has fallen in one hour in one location, in quite a few spots we’re seeing 15-20mm, even 30mm in an hour. There’s been quite a few storms embedded within that area of northern England, Northern Ireland and one or two in parts of Wales.