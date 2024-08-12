Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of murdering ‘Good Samaritan’ Chris Marriott, who was run over and killed as he came to the aid of a stranger he found lying injured in the street, will face a retrial next year, a judge has said.

Father-of-two Mr Marriott, 46, was helping a woman called Nafeesa Jhangur when they were both among five people hit by a Seat Ibiza car driven by Ms Jhangur’s brother, Hassan Jhangur, 24, Sheffield Crown Court heard earlier this year.

Prosecutors say Jhangur ploughed into them and three other people in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27, before getting out of the vehicle and attacking another man with a knife, leaving him with serious injuries.

The man Jhangur stabbed a number of times after the car crashed – Hasan Khan – had married the defendant’s sister Amaani earlier on the same day.

Jhangur went on trial earlier this year after denying murdering Mr Marriott and a number of other offences relating to the incident, including the attempted murder of Mr Khan.

Jhangur told his trial he lost control of the car as he went round a corner and did not intend to hurt those he hit. He said he stabbed Mr Khan as he defended himself when he came under attack.

After a week of deliberations, the jury was discharged after failing to reach any verdicts.

A brief hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, August 12, 2024) heard how Jhangur will face a retrial on all the charges.

A trial date was fixed by the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, for June 4 next year.

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He had also admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant has also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur will face a retrial alongside his father, Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, which relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.