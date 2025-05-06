Sheffield weather: This is what you can expect the weather to be like in city this week as heatwave subsides
Thursday was the warmest May 1 experienced in Sheffield, since records began at the city’s Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums.
The mercury in the thermometer at the weather station hit 25.9C by 4.30pm, which is the highest temperature ever recorded in the city for that time of year.
But now, as the city gets back to school and work after yesterday’s bank holiday, colder weather is set to return for a spell.
Forecasters at the Met Office say there will be a cold but bright start to today (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) with plenty of sunshine.
Some scattered cloud is expected to develop in the afternoon. Light winds are also forecast, and a maximum temperature of up to 17 °C is expected.
According to the Met Office, the outlook for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 7) through to Friday (May 9, 2025), is as follows: “Fine and settled weather conditions are expected to continue with a good deal of sunshine and light winds.
“Temperatures near normal by day, with cold nights at first.”
