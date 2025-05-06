Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After Sheffield’s hottest May Day on record, the Steel City is in for a colder and more variable weather pattern over the next few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday was the warmest May 1 experienced in Sheffield, since records began at the city’s Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mercury in the thermometer at the weather station hit 25.9C by 4.30pm, which is the highest temperature ever recorded in the city for that time of year.

Thursday was the warmest May 1 experienced in Sheffield, since records began at the city’s Weston Park Weather Station at Sheffield Museums | NW

But now, as the city gets back to school and work after yesterday’s bank holiday, colder weather is set to return for a spell.

Forecasters at the Met Office say there will be a cold but bright start to today (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) with plenty of sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some scattered cloud is expected to develop in the afternoon. Light winds are also forecast, and a maximum temperature of up to 17 °C is expected.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 7) through to Friday (May 9, 2025), is as follows: “Fine and settled weather conditions are expected to continue with a good deal of sunshine and light winds.

“Temperatures near normal by day, with cold nights at first.”