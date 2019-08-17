Sheffield weather – Rather breezy, with scattered showers and some sunny spells
The Met Office forecast for today for Sheffield is for a breezy day for Sheffield with sunny spells and scattered showers.
They say it will be rather cloudy at first, with isolated heavy showers. These will soon ease away, however, with sunny spells developing.
Further showers are then possible by the afternoon.
While less windy than on Friday, it will stay rather breezy throughout and the maximum temperature will be 22°C.
Tonight it will be a dry evening for most, with daytime showers having eased.
Cloud cover will vary but skies are expected to clear overnight.
The odd shower is possible, but most places should stay dry and the minimum temperature will be 10°C.
Sunday will be rather breezy again, with scattered showers and some sunny spells.
The showers are likely to be heavy at times and possibly thundery in places.
The maximum temperature will be 20°C.