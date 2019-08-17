Police appeal over missing South Yorkshire man
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing South Yorkshire man.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 07:15
80-year-old Barnsley man Brian Tomlinson was last seen at his home address in the Hemingfield area of Barnsley at 1:30pm on Thursday, August 15.
It is believed that he may have driven to Barnsley town centre in a black Skoda yesterday (August 16).
He is described as being around 5 ft 8 in tall with a slim build and grey hair.
If you have any information about where Brian may be please call police on 101 quoting incident number 717 of the 16 August 2019.