Sheffield Weather: Rain expected over Sheffield this afternoon as weather to brighten tomorrow
Heavy rain expected this afternoon before it dries and brightens tomorrow
The Met Office is projecting heavy rain later today, with temperatures as high as 20 degrees, before it dries overnight and brightens tomorrow.
The heavy rain is expected around 4.00pm and 5.00pm today, with the daily high of 20 degrees also expected at 4.00pm.
Tonight is expected to be dry, with low chances of rain. However, highs of 16 degrees are expected around 10.00pm, with the lowest temperature forecast to be 11 degrees in the early hours of the morning.
Tomorrow morning is expected to be sunny and bright, though not particularly hot. Clouds will roll in with the sunshine throughout the afternoon, but no rain is expected at the moment.Through the rest of the week, little rain is expected, with Sheffield forecast to enjoy a dry week, with daily highs ranging between 19 degrees and then 15 degrees towards the end of the week.