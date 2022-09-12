The Met Office is projecting heavy rain later today, with temperatures as high as 20 degrees, before it dries overnight and brightens tomorrow.

The heavy rain is expected around 4.00pm and 5.00pm today, with the daily high of 20 degrees also expected at 4.00pm.

The Peace Gardens

Tonight is expected to be dry, with low chances of rain. However, highs of 16 degrees are expected around 10.00pm, with the lowest temperature forecast to be 11 degrees in the early hours of the morning.