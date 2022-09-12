Readers criticise three-year jail term given to dangerous driver who killed Owls fan and dog in head-on crash

Kwao Frimpong was jailed for three years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on September 9 after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, relating to a head-on collision on March 9 last year in which 66-year-old John Graham Cloke and his dog were killed.

The court heard how in the moments leading up to the fatal crash on Pleasley Road, Rotherham, Frimpong, of Pedley Close, Westfield overtook several cars, and forced drivers to take evasive action, and began driving on the wrong side of the road.

Summarising Frimpong’s conduct, Judge Sarah Wright said: “This was not a momentary lapse of concentration, this was not momentary dangerous driving. It was a deliberate decision to drive at speed, and perform a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on the wrong side of the road because you were late for work.”

The scene in Pleasley Road, Rotherham following the fatal crash on March 9 last year

Several Star readers say believe Frimpong, aged 59, should have been jailed for more than three years.

Posting on Facebook, Tracey Hawley said: “3 years for taking away the most gentlest of souls? Hope it torments him forever. Forever missed Closh”

Julie West said: “What a insult to that poor man and his family!! 3 years absolutely sickening”

Hazel Ken added: “Should have been far longer ! The judge said it was a deliberate decision that could have been avoided yet it’s taken an innocent life.”

Kelly Wright commented: “3 years?! Are you kidding?! He took 2 lives that day for idiocy and also destroyed a family!!!! Should get a much harsher sentence!!”

Karen O'halloran said: “Why when you kill someone with a car is the sentence more lenient than if you kill with a gun, knife, fatal punch etc? Couple of weeks ago a motorist killed 3 people driving stupidly and got 6 years, it's madness not justice.”

The maximum sentence for the offence of death by dangerous driving is 14 years.

Judges are required to take aggravating and mitigating factors into account when weighing up the length of sentence to impose upon a defendant; and are also bound to reduce a sentence based on when a defendant entered a guilty plea.

When passing sentence, Judge Wright acknowledged there were a number of aggravating factors such as the fact Frimpong did not moderate his driving in the moments leading up to the fatal crash despite only narrowly avoiding collisions with other drivers who were forced to take evasive action; as well as him making a ‘deliberate decision to drive at speed, and perform a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre on the wrong side of the road’ because he was late for work.

However, some of the aggravating factors that can characterise cases of death by dangerous driving such as a defendant not having a full license or not being insured were not present in this case.

Judge Wright was also required to consider Frimpong’s mitigation including the fact he had a clean criminal record prior to the fatal collision; and the credit he was entitled to for his guilty plea.