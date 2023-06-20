Motorists have been asked to 'drive carefully' and to be 'weather ready'.

National Highways are pleading with Yorkshire motorists to drive carefully as adverse weather conditions continue to affect trunk roads in the region.

After a prolonged stretch of dry weather, Sheffield has been pelted with rain in recent days, causing sudden flooding and tricky driving conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter, National Highways said: "If you're out on the roads in this very heavy rain please drive carefully.

"Very wet weather makes it harder for tyres to grip the road, risking aquaplaning and harder to see potential hazards ahead."

In the message, the organisation, which is responsible for maintaining, operating and improving motorways and major A roads in England, urged drivers to "stay safe" and be "weather ready".

Flooding has caused significant disruption in parts of Sheffield over the last few days, with some roads becoming unusable under the water. In one incident, passers-by rushed to the rescue of an elderly man who had been caught out by the flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad