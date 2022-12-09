Sheffield weather: Pictures capture parts of the city covered in snow
Sheffield got its first taste of snow for the season last night after a cold snap led to a sudden sleety flurry.
A light dusting arrived in the Steel City at around 9pm on December 8 and even settled in some parts – before it all went to slush in the wet and icy weather.
It comes after a sudden cold front drove the mercury down this week, with sub-zero temperatures expected on most evenings for the next seven days.
Here’s a gallery of photos from last night.
