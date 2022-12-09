News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Pictures capture parts of the city covered in snow

Sheffield got its first taste of snow for the season last night after a cold snap led to a sudden sleety flurry.

By Alastair Ulke
48 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 12:06pm

A light dusting arrived in the Steel City at around 9pm on December 8 and even settled in some parts – before it all went to slush in the wet and icy weather.

It comes after a sudden cold front drove the mercury down this week, with sub-zero temperatures expected on most evenings for the next seven days.

Here’s a gallery of photos from last night.

1. Snow in Sheffield

Sheffield was hit by the first snowfall of the season on December 8 when a flurry of sleet arrived in the evening.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. First snow in Sheffield

The snow settled for a short while in Crookes.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Loxley Valley

A light dusting over Loxley Valley.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Sleet in Crookes

The snow in Sheffield settled in some parts before turning quickly turning to sleet in the wet and cold weather.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

