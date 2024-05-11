Sheffield has been basking in the sun - and more is expected today.

This week saw the city basking in sunshine, and we have put together a gallery showing pictures of people enjoying the warm weather, taken in Millhouses Park, showing people already heading for the green spaces.

And according to the forecasters, the warm weather will continue in to Saturday, creating the prospect of a busy day in the parks across Sheffield.

The Met Office forecast for tomorrow predicts sunny intervals for most of Saturday morning, and continuing into the afternoon until around 3pm.

The day is forecast to remain dry, although with cloud cover from 3pm.

Temperatures will rise to a peak of 22C at 3pm, and remain warm for the rest of the day, still as high as 18C at 9pm.

However, tomorrow sees a change, with rain arriving in the afternoon, and now a yellow warning of thunderstorms from 12noon until 12midnight.

The warning states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible.”

