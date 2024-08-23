Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expected strong winds brought by Storm Lilian have prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning across Sheffield and the North of England.

The Met Office has warned the winds could lead to disruption to travel and infrastructure on Friday morning (August 23, 2024).

The yellow weather warning - issued for between 5am and 11am - urges caution as the storm could result in damage to buildings, injuries from flying debris, power cuts and the potential closure of some roads and bridges - although it should be noted these outcomes are not certain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong winds and period of heavy rain are predicted to hit Sheffield and the North of England on Friday morning. The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for winds. | Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the accompanying weather forecast, Storm Lilian will also bring rain through the night and into Friday morning, up to 10am.

Temperatures during morning commuting hours will feel like 11ºC, but will rise through the afternoon to highs of 15ºC around 6pm.

Winds will be around 21mph during the hours the Met Office warning is active with occassional gusts as high as 53mph, with breezes expected throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow warning covers much of the North of England, reaching east to west from Sheffield to as far north as Ashington near Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

There are currently no weather warnings over the weekend on August 24 and 25. Some rain is expected on Saturday morning and the early afternoon with winds from the west making temperatures feel like 14ºC.

No rain is expected for Sunday, but the westerly winds will persist with temperatures feeling like 13ºC and 14ºC through much of the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday, with a little sunny spell expected late on Saturday afternoon.