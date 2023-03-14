Snow has started falling across much of Sheffield this morning, with flurries reported in the city centre, Crookes and Wincobank, among other places.

The latest snowfall to hit the city is not expected to cause widespread disruption like the heavy snow did over the weekend but some parts of the city are expected to see more snow tonight, with heavy rain and hail also forecast. There had been a yellow warning issued for snow and ice but this is no longer in place, despite the Met Office forecasting temperatures will fall as low as -3C on Wednesday morning.

The first flurries today, Tuesday, March 14, arrived shortly before 11.30am. The latest Met Office forecast for the west and north-west areas of Sheffield, including Stocksbridge, shows heavy rain for much of this afternoon, with hail at around 1pm and light snow between around 9pm and midnight. The temperature will drop to -3C overnight before reaching a high of 5C on Wednesday, March 15. A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Thursday, March 16, between midnight and 3pm that day, with ‘persistent’ rain likely to cause some ‘difficult travel conditions’.

The weather warning does not cover the whole of Sheffield, though other areas of the city are also set for a wet Thursday. In central Sheffield, the Met Office forecast shows more light rain today, with a high of 6C and a low of -1C overnight. The weather should start warming up later this week, with a high of 13C forecast for Thursday and 14C for Friday, March 17.

Snow falling in Crookes, Sheffield, this morning. More snow is forecast for parts of the city this evening, Tuesday, March 14