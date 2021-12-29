Sheffield weather: No snow but temperatures expected to plunge in first week of new year
With more wintry showers and cold air on the way, temperatures are expected to plunge in the first week of the new year in Sheffield.
The Met Office said although there's no snow forecast for anywhere in the area on January 1, New Year's Day is looking to be 'very mild and windy' with heavy blustery showers.
The weather is also expected to turn colder early next week, with potential wintry showers as cold air from the north meets weather fronts, particularly for higher ground, coming in from the northwest.
New Year's Day is also expected to be generally dry, with blustery winds persisting throughout the day before heavy showers resume on January 2.
Highs of 9°C are forecast on January 3, with wind speeds in the high teens later.
Temperatures will drop to 6°C the next day, with high winds of up to 29 miles per hour expected and it will feel like 1°C during the day and 0°C in the evening.