The Met Office said although there's no snow forecast for anywhere in the area on January 1, New Year's Day is looking to be 'very mild and windy' with heavy blustery showers.

The weather is also expected to turn colder early next week, with potential wintry showers as cold air from the north meets weather fronts, particularly for higher ground, coming in from the northwest.

New Year's Day is also expected to be generally dry, with blustery winds persisting throughout the day before heavy showers resume on January 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No snow forecast in Sheffield on New Year's Day but it will turn colder early next week, said the Met Office

Highs of 9°C are forecast on January 3, with wind speeds in the high teens later.