Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weekend forecast as rain showers and cloud sweep the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast predicted for this weekend mentions that Saturday will be breezy with rain and perhaps heavy with Sunday being bright with sunny spells and scattered showers and heavy rain at times.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, August 20 by Met Office in Sheffield:

7am: Sunshine – 14C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

Picture contributed by Mark Cox

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

1pm: Raining with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, August 20 by Met Office:

7am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 14C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

10am: Cloudy – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain