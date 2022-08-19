Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weekend forecast as rain showers and cloud sweep the UK
The forecast for the weekend as predictions for heavy cloud and rain showers to sweep Sheffield
The forecast predicted for this weekend mentions that Saturday will be breezy with rain and perhaps heavy with Sunday being bright with sunny spells and scattered showers and heavy rain at times.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, August 20 by Met Office in Sheffield:
7am: Sunshine – 14C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
Most Popular
-
1
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
-
2
These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis
-
3
Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
-
4
Are there Doncaster Sheffield Airport queues today? Advice on parking, fast track, airport hotels, lounges
-
5
Car salesman must pay out over £13,000 after he sold a dangerous vehicle to a Sheffield customer
10am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
1pm: Raining with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, August 20 by Met Office:
7am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 14C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
10am: Cloudy – 17C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain