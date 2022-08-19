News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weekend forecast as rain showers and cloud sweep the UK

The forecast for the weekend as predictions for heavy cloud and rain showers to sweep Sheffield

By Hajra Akbar
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:54 am

The forecast predicted for this weekend mentions that Saturday will be breezy with rain and perhaps heavy with Sunday being bright with sunny spells and scattered showers and heavy rain at times.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Saturday, August 20 by Met Office in Sheffield:

7am: Sunshine – 14C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

Picture contributed by Mark Cox

10am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain

1pm: Raining with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy with sunny spells – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

