This weekend will see the hottest days of the week of heat in Sheffield as the extreme heat weather warning in place via Met Office continues.

Saturday is set to be the hottest day this week as the temperatures is forecast to peak at 31C, which is the highest since the record-breaking temperatures in July.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

A ‘high’ pollen count is in place for the weekend, with very light wind speeds and wind gusts expected.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the weekend via Met Office:

Saturday, August 13:

7am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 27C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 31C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

Sunday, August 14:

7am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 27C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain