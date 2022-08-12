This weekend will see the hottest days of the week of heat in Sheffield as the extreme heat weather warning in place via Met Office continues.
Saturday is set to be the hottest day this week as the temperatures is forecast to peak at 31C, which is the highest since the record-breaking temperatures in July.
A ‘high’ pollen count is in place for the weekend, with very light wind speeds and wind gusts expected.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the weekend via Met Office:
Saturday, August 13:
7am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 27C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine – 31C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
Sunday, August 14:
7am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 27C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain