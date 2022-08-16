News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as yellow warning for thunderstorms continue

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as city expected to see more of the cloudy weather from Monday as well as continuing thunderstorm warnings.

By Hajra Akbar
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:56 pm

Tuesday will be the second day issued with an amber weather warning for thunderstorms in place via Met Office.

The entire day will see a mix of cloud and outbursts of rain with plumetting temperatures during the day, as well as the thunderstorm warning continuing in Sheffield.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16 by Met Office:

Natalie Payne took this picture from a window in Curlew Drive.

9am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

2pm: Heavy Cloud – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 22C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain

5pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

6pm: Heavy Cloud – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

8pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain

9pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain

