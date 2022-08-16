Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as yellow warning for thunderstorms continue
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as city expected to see more of the cloudy weather from Monday as well as continuing thunderstorm warnings.
Tuesday will be the second day issued with an amber weather warning for thunderstorms in place via Met Office.
The entire day will see a mix of cloud and outbursts of rain with plumetting temperatures during the day, as well as the thunderstorm warning continuing in Sheffield.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16 by Met Office:
9am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
11am: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
2pm: Heavy Cloud – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 22C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain
5pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
6pm: Heavy Cloud – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
8pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain
9pm: Heavy Cloud – 17C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain