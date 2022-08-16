Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as yellow warning for thunderstorms continue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday will be the second day issued with an amber weather warning for thunderstorms in place via Met Office.

The entire day will see a mix of cloud and outbursts of rain with plumetting temperatures during the day, as well as the thunderstorm warning continuing in Sheffield.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 16 by Met Office:

Natalie Payne took this picture from a window in Curlew Drive.

9am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

2pm: Heavy Cloud – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 22C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain

5pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

6pm: Heavy Cloud – 20C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy – 18C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

8pm: Heavy Cloud – 18C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain