Sheffield Weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday as cloudy skies dominate with small chance of rain and sun
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23 as more cloudy skies loom over the city.
Temperatures continue to fall from the scorching temperatures experienced last week as Tuesday set to see peak of just 23C in the afternoon.
Sheffield is forecast to see little sun until later in the week, with cloud and rain expected for the early parts of the week. Tuesday is not expected to see much rain, however, little sun is expected either with cloud and moderate winds anticipated for the majority of the day.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23 in Sheffield via Met Office:
9am: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 20 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Light Rain – 21C temperatures – 50 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain