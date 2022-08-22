Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures continue to fall from the scorching temperatures experienced last week as Tuesday set to see peak of just 23C in the afternoon.

Sheffield is forecast to see little sun until later in the week, with cloud and rain expected for the early parts of the week. Tuesday is not expected to see much rain, however, little sun is expected either with cloud and moderate winds anticipated for the majority of the day.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23 in Sheffield via Met Office:

9am: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 23C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – 20 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Light Rain – 21C temperatures – 50 per cent chance of rain