Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday
The forecast for Tuesday as flood alerts are in force for England and cloudy weather continues into this week
Summer is coming to an end and much of the UK will see outbreaks of rain over the coming days and as the August Bank Holiday approaches, it will become drier and sunnier for those in Sheffield.
Tuesday will have a dry start with some sunny spells and showers will develop during the afternoon, turning heavy in places into the evening and will be a bit warmer than Monday.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23 by Met Office:
9am: Cloudy with sunny spells – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
10am: Cloudy – 19C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
11am: Cloudy – 20C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
12pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
1pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
2pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – Less than five per cent of rain
3pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
5pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
6pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
8pm: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain