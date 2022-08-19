Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re heading out this weekend we have decided to help you out by pulling together a list of restaurants and bars in Sheffield where you can use food vouchers or take advantage of special deals.

From bottomless brunches to succulent three course steakhouse meals to a relaxing Saturday afternoon tea, read on to find out some of the food offers you can take advantage of this weekend and the next:-

The Steel Cauldron

Cocktails at The Steel Cauldron.

This weekend you can surrender to the charms of a wizardly afternoon tea with a special set of treats and an option to add a glass of Prosecco at The Steel Cauldron in Sheffield.

With Wizard's or Enchanted Afternoon Tea for 2 or 4 with and option on Prosecco at The Steel Cauldron which is 44 per cent Off.

Silversmiths

Though this offer is only available on the evening during Wednesdays to Fridays, it is a great way for you to have an early weekend on Friday.

In this offer you can dine from Silversmiths Set Menu and two courses with a glass of wine or soft drink for £23 – Which is usually up to £40.50, saving you 43 per cent.

Or, alternatively, you can order three courses with a glass of wine or soft drink for £27 – Which is also usually up to £49.50, saving you 45 per cent

Silversmiths Bottomless Brunch

You can choose a choice of one brunch dish from the menu, with 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. You can mix and match your choice of prosecco, beer and selected cocktails.

The bottomless brunch offer is on for Saturdays from 12pm to 3pm – It is usually £35 and is now £31.50, saving diners 10 per cent.

Ego Mediterranean

Diners can enjoy sandwiches, cakes, desserts and a warm scone with jam and clotted cream, served with any tea or coffee for only £14.95 per person – With an option to make it extra special and add Prosecco or Gin & Tonic for £5.

Afternoon Tea must be pre-booked and is available from Monday to Saturday at 2pm until 3.30pm

Milly & Carter

Bring your family together in Sheffield for some quality time at Miller & Carter in Sheffield and to ensure you all have a truly memorable experience – with the perfect price.

The three-course menu features a selection of steaks, as well as a range of outstanding mains to discover for £28.95. It’s the perfect way to finish the weekend with your family or with friends.

The offer is available on Sundays from 12pm onwards.

Forum Kitchen + Bar

Forum Kitchen + Bar serves bottomless brunch from £30 per person for 90 minutes and is served from 11am – 3pm, Monday to Sunday. Their Drinks options include: Mimosa, prosecco, Madri, Sheffield Dry Gin + tonic.