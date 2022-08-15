Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday as yellow warning for thunderstorms put in place

Monday will be the first day issued with an amber weather warning for thunderstorms in place via Met Office.
Though there will still be more sunshine expected to last throughout the entire day, a thunderstorm warning has been put in place even though temperatures will reach the highs of 24C in Sheffield.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, August 15 by Met Office:
Most Popular
-
1
Rose House pub Walkley: Sheffield landlady pledges to stay open after windows smashed in two attacks
-
2
Sheffield father poured petrol over daughter and tried to set her on fire
-
3
Sheffield shooting: Three men charged after man shot in broad daylight in Manor area
-
4
Police incident Woodhouse Sheffield: Two men and a woman injured after large fight breaks out on Market Square
-
5
Staniforth Road Darnall: Man injured as van is smashed up in front of stunned onlookers in Sheffield
9am: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain
11am: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain
12pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 24C temperatures – with thirty per cent chance of rain
1pm: Heavy Cloud – 24C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain
2pm: Heavy Cloud with thunderstorm – 24C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain
3pm: Heavy Cloud – 23C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 23C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain
6pm: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy – 23C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain
8pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain
9pm: Cloudy with a chance of rain – 21C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain