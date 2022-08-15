Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday as yellow warning for thunderstorms put in place

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday will be the first day issued with an amber weather warning for thunderstorms in place via Met Office.

Though there will still be more sunshine expected to last throughout the entire day, a thunderstorm warning has been put in place even though temperatures will reach the highs of 24C in Sheffield.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, August 15 by Met Office:

Thunderstorms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9am: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy – 21C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – Less than five per cent chance of rain

12pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 24C temperatures – with thirty per cent chance of rain

1pm: Heavy Cloud – 24C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain

2pm: Heavy Cloud with thunderstorm – 24C temperatures – With fifty per cent chance of rain

3pm: Heavy Cloud – 23C temperatures – With forty per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunshine with outbursts of rain – 23C temperatures – With thirty per cent chance of rain

6pm: Cloudy – 24C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy – 23C temperatures – With ten per cent chance of rain

8pm: Cloudy – 22C temperatures – With twenty per cent chance of rain