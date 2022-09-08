The Peace Gardens.

As summer comes towards the end, the mixed bag of weather in the city looks set to continue with a variety of sun, rain and cloud expected throughout Friday and the weekend.

Friday is also set to see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, as forecast by Met Office. The storms are expected to last through much of the afternoon, beginning in the late hours of the morning, and ending by the evening time.

The peak temperature for the weekend is forecast to be 21C with moderate wind speed creating a cool air feel around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the weekend, a ‘low’ pollen count is to be expected in addition to ‘low’ pollution.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday 9 September and the weekend ahead, via Met Office:

Friday September 9:

7am: Cloudy Skies – 14C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Thunder Storms – 16C temperatures – 60 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Thunder Storms – 19C temperatures – 60 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

Saturday September 10:

7am: Overcast – 10C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – 30 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

Sunday September 11:

7am: Mist – 12C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain