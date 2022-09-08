Sheffield weather: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday, September 9 and the weekend ahead in the steel city.
As summer comes towards the end, the mixed bag of weather in the city looks set to continue with a variety of sun, rain and cloud expected throughout Friday and the weekend.
Friday is also set to see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, as forecast by Met Office. The storms are expected to last through much of the afternoon, beginning in the late hours of the morning, and ending by the evening time.
The peak temperature for the weekend is forecast to be 21C with moderate wind speed creating a cool air feel around the city.
Across the weekend, a ‘low’ pollen count is to be expected in addition to ‘low’ pollution.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday 9 September and the weekend ahead, via Met Office:
Friday September 9:
7am: Cloudy Skies – 14C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
10am: Thunder Storms – 16C temperatures – 60 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Thunder Storms – 19C temperatures – 60 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
Saturday September 10:
7am: Overcast – 10C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – 30 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
Sunday September 11:
7am: Mist – 12C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 21C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain