Liz Truss: We want 'some compassion for the working people' - Sheffield people have their say on new Prime Minister
Star Readers have shared their thoughts on what they would like to see from Liz Truss as she was announced as Prime Minister yesterday.
On Monday, September 5, Liz Truss won the Conservative Party leadership election, meaning she is now the Prime Minister of the UK following Boris Johnson’s resignation this summer.
As the nation currently struggles through a devastating cost-of-living crisis, Star readers have shared their thoughts on what Liz Truss must do immediately as she enters office to help the citizens of the UK through the current crisis.
Many readers give suggestions that need to be taken to help alleviate the situation.
Robert Howard says making “Water electric and gas companies run by the peoples government not for profit for the rich” is a key job for the new PM.
Others say Liz Truss needs to be compassionate for the people during the crisis, and explain the hardships of the current crisis.
Becky Goodwin highlights this, saying: “I’d like to see some money left out of my wages, not every penny being used for the bare essentials.” Jenny Hague adds to this, posting: “I’d like to be able to say yes to my children instead of no all the time because there’s nothing left of my wages and it’s only going to get worse.”
Kevin Eason follows this up by simply stating that the new PM needs to help out the working class people: “Some compassion for the working people.”
Some, such as Nigel Beatson, want answers as to why the energy prices are so high and would like to see an effort taken to reduce the strain on the people, saying he would like “an explanation as to why they have allowed the cap on energy to increase way beyond the rest of the world.”
Readers such as Elizabeth Green would like to see the new Prime Minister give more aid to pensioners who struggle despite having worked their whole lives: “More help to pensioners who don't get pension credit and no more lies.”
This idea is backed up by more people, such as David Hopkinson, who also believes more needs to be done to help pensioners, and also believes foreign aid should be reduced: “Stop foreign aid and all the hand out and look after the pensioners who have paid tax all their life.”
Debz Hickman would like to see Liz Truss do more to aid the crime rate in the country and reduce the levels of crime in the UK, saying: “The country back to normal the truth crime cut down too many people getting shot or stabbed. Life sentences for those who kill by gun or knife.”
For some, honesty and an understanding of what people are going through would go a long way for the new Prime Minister. Rebecca Louise highlights this, saying: “Common sense and in touch with the real people.”
For numerous readers, a general election is needed as they would like to elect their Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation, and Andrew Cross indicates this, posting: “General election and soon - let’s find out if the country want her as prime minster.”
Liz Truss is now officially Prime Minister of the UK, with Tuesday, September 6 being her first day in office.