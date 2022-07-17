The latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield shows the temperature peaking at 37C on Monday, July 18 and 38C on Tuesday, July 19.
That’s well above the existing record for the city, which is 35.6C, recorded on July 25, 2019, and close to the all-time record for the UK of 38.7C on the same date in Cambridge.
BBC Weather is forecasting a high of 37C in Sheffield on Monday and 42C on Tuesday – the latter being hotter than the maximum temperature forecast by the Beeb for Dubai that day.
The lowest the temperature is expected to drop in Sheffield on Monday night, according to the Met Office, is 25C at 4am on Tuesday.
When is the highest temperature forecast in Sheffield, and when will the extreme heat come to an end?
An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for Sheffield from Sunday morning until the end of Tuesday. There is a red ‘danger to life’ alert covering parts of England, including much of South Yorkshire, on Monday and Tuesday.
Things are expected to get considerably milder from Wednesday, with a high of 23C and a low of 14C forecast in Sheffield for that day, and the daily high due to drop slightly further to 20C by Saturday, July 23.
Below is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Sheffield from 12am on Monday morning to 10pm on Tuesday evening. For Tuesday, the forecast is only available in three-hourly intervals.
Sometimes the daily maximum temperature forecast does not correspond exactly with the hour-by-hour forecast.
Monday, July 18
12am: Cloudy, 24C
1am: Cloudy, 23C
2am: Cloudy, 23C
3am: Cloudy, 22C
4am: Cloudy, 22C
5am: Cloudy, 21C
6am: Sunny intervals, 21C
7am: Sunny intervals, 22C
8am: Sunny intervals, 23C
9am: Sunny, 24C
10am: Sunny, 26C
11am: Sunny, 29C
12pm: Sunny, 31C
1pm: Sunny, 33C
2pm: Sunny, 34C
3pm: Sunny, 35C
4pm: Sunny, 35C
5pm: Sunny, 36C
6pm: Sunny, 35C
7pm: Sunny intervals, 34C
8pm: Sunny, 33C
9pm: Sunny, 32C
10pm: Clear night, 30C
11pm: Clear night, 29C
Tuesday, July 19
12am: Partly cloudy night, 28C
1am: Partly cloudy night, 27C
4am: Partly cloudy night, 25C
7am: Cloudy, 25C
10am: Sunny intervals, 30C
1pm: Sunny, 36C
4pm: Sunny, 37C
7pm: Sunny intervals, 34C
10pm: Cloudy, 26C