The latest Met Office weather forecast for Sheffield shows the temperature peaking at 37C on Monday, July 18 and 38C on Tuesday, July 19.

That’s well above the existing record for the city, which is 35.6C, recorded on July 25, 2019, and close to the all-time record for the UK of 38.7C on the same date in Cambridge.

The temperature in Sheffield is expected to hit 38C on Tuesday, July 19, which would smash the previous record

BBC Weather is forecasting a high of 37C in Sheffield on Monday and 42C on Tuesday – the latter being hotter than the maximum temperature forecast by the Beeb for Dubai that day.

The lowest the temperature is expected to drop in Sheffield on Monday night, according to the Met Office, is 25C at 4am on Tuesday.

When is the highest temperature forecast in Sheffield, and when will the extreme heat come to an end?

An amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for Sheffield from Sunday morning until the end of Tuesday. There is a red ‘danger to life’ alert covering parts of England, including much of South Yorkshire, on Monday and Tuesday.

Things are expected to get considerably milder from Wednesday, with a high of 23C and a low of 14C forecast in Sheffield for that day, and the daily high due to drop slightly further to 20C by Saturday, July 23.

Below is the hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Sheffield from 12am on Monday morning to 10pm on Tuesday evening. For Tuesday, the forecast is only available in three-hourly intervals.

Sometimes the daily maximum temperature forecast does not correspond exactly with the hour-by-hour forecast.

Monday, July 18

12am: Cloudy, 24C

1am: Cloudy, 23C

2am: Cloudy, 23C

3am: Cloudy, 22C

4am: Cloudy, 22C

5am: Cloudy, 21C

6am: Sunny intervals, 21C

7am: Sunny intervals, 22C

8am: Sunny intervals, 23C

9am: Sunny, 24C

10am: Sunny, 26C

11am: Sunny, 29C

12pm: Sunny, 31C

1pm: Sunny, 33C

2pm: Sunny, 34C

3pm: Sunny, 35C

4pm: Sunny, 35C

5pm: Sunny, 36C

6pm: Sunny, 35C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 34C

8pm: Sunny, 33C

9pm: Sunny, 32C

10pm: Clear night, 30C

11pm: Clear night, 29C

Tuesday, July 19

12am: Partly cloudy night, 28C

1am: Partly cloudy night, 27C

4am: Partly cloudy night, 25C

7am: Cloudy, 25C

10am: Sunny intervals, 30C

1pm: Sunny, 36C

4pm: Sunny, 37C

7pm: Sunny intervals, 34C