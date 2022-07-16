Grenoside Community Primary School said it would be closed on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, when record-breaking temperatures are forecast.

A message on its website states: “We have taken the decision to close the school on Monday and Tuesday due to the combination of the red weather warning for extreme heat and the school site being unsafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grenoside Community Primary School is closing on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 due to the extreme heat which is forecast (pic: Google)

“The school will reopen on Wednesday, July 20 as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

How hot is it expected to get in Sheffield, and will the record temperature be beaten?

The Met Office forecasts temperatures will reach 31C on Sunday, 34C on Monday and 37C on Tuesday. The BBC is forecasting a high for Sheffield of 41C on Monday and 39C on Tuesday.

There is an amber weather warning in place for Sheffield due to the extreme heat which is forecast, and a red alert has been issued for other parts of the UK, including much of South Yorkshire (pic: VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The highest temperature ever recorded in Sheffield was 35.6C on July 25, 2019, and the UK all-time record is 38.7C in Cambridge on the same date.

Are other schools in Sheffield closing because of the heat?

The Star is not currently aware of any other school closures, and Sheffield Council has not said that widespread closures are likely.

Other schools have said they will remain open with measures in place for the safety of pupils and staff.

Sheffield's record temperature of 35.6C, recorded on July 25, 2019, could easily be broken (pic Dean Atkins)

Handsworth Grange Community College said students would be allowed to wear their PE kits on the Monday and Tuesday, classes would be moved into rooms with air conditioning and good ventilation, and there would be an afternoon drinks break.

Ecclesfield School has also said students can wear their PE uniforms and asked parents to ensure their childrn have water, sun cream and a hat if they are to be outside.

Stocksbridge High School has also said pupils can wear their PE kits, and it has cancelled its sports day, which was scheduled for Monday.

The Department for Education says: “During heatwaves it’s important that everyone stays safe and makes sure they drink plenty of water and avoids being exposed to the sun for too long – this is especially important for children.

“We aren’t advising schools to close during high temperatures, but school leaders should make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable.”

What is the advice to schools during the heatwave? Is 40C heat dangerous?

The Department of Health & Social Care has issued guidance to schools which states that children are at greater risk of ill health from extreme than adults because they cannot control their body temperature as efficiently since they do not sweat as much.

It states: “Heat- related illness can range from mild heat stress to potentially life-threatening heatstroke. The main risk from heat is dehydration (not having enough water in the body).

“If sensible precautions are taken children are unlikely to be adversely affected by hot conditions, however, teachers, assistants, school nurses and all child carers should look out for signs of heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.”

While it does not recommend closure, it says that if necessary, schools should consider rearranging their start, finish and play times to avoid teaching during very hot conditions.

What are the warning signs of heat stress, heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

HEAT STRESS

Children suffering from heat stress may seem out of character or show signs of discomfort and irritability (including those listed below for heat exhaustion). These signs will worsen with physical activity and if left untreated can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Symptoms of heat exhaustion vary but include one or more of the following:

tiredness

dizziness

headache

nausea

vomiting

hot, red and dry skin

confusion

HEATSTROKE

When the body is exposed to very high temperatures, the mechanism that controls body temperature may stop working. Heatstroke can develop if heat stress or heat exhaustion is left untreated, but it can also occur suddenly and without warning.

Symptoms of heatstroke may include:

high body temperature – a temperature of or above 40°C (104°F) is a major sign of heatstroke

red, hot skin and sweating that then suddenly stops

fast heartbeat

fast shallow breathing

confusion/lack of co-ordination

fits

loss of consciousness

What should you do if a child is suffering from heat illness?

The Department of Health & Social Care says that if a child is suffering from heat illness, the following steps to reduce body temperature should be taken immediately:

Move the child to as cool a room as possible and encourage them to drink cool water (such as water from a cold tap).

Cool the child as rapidly as possible, using whatever methods you can. For example, sponge or spray the child with cool (25 to 30°C) water – if available, place cold packs around the neck and armpits, or wrap the child in a cool, wet sheet and assist cooling with a fan.

Dial 999 to request an ambulance if the person doesn’t respond to the above treatment within 30 minutes.

If a child loses consciousness, or has a fit, place the child in the recovery position, call 999 immediately and follow the steps above until medical assistance arrives.

What steps can be taken to protect children outdoors during extreme heat?

children should not take part in vigorous physical activity on very hot days, such as when temperatures are in excess of 30°C

encourage children playing outdoors to stay in the shade as much as possible

children should wear loose, light-coloured clothing to help keep cool and sunhats with wide brims to avoid sunburn

use sunscreen (at least factor 15 with UVA protection) to protect skin if children are playing or taking lessons outdoors for more than 20 minutes

provide children with plenty of water (such as water from a cold tap) and encourage them to drink more than usual when conditions are hot

What steps can be taken to protect children outdoors during extreme heat?

open windows as early as possible in the morning before children arrive, or preferably overnight to allow stored heat to escape from the building – it is important to check insurance conditions and the need for security if windows are to be left open overnight

almost close windows when the outdoor air becomes warmer than the air indoors – this should help keep the heat out while allowing adequate ventilation

use outdoor sun awnings if available, or close indoor blinds or curtains, but do not let them block window ventilation

keep the use of electric lighting to a minimum

switch off all electrical equipment, including computers, monitors and printers when not in use – equipment should not be left in ‘standby mode’ as this generates heat

if possible, use those classrooms or other spaces which are less likely to overheat, and adjust the layout of teaching spaces to avoid direct sunlight on children

oscillating mechanical fans can be used to increase air movement if temperatures are below 35°C – at temperatures above 35°C fans may not prevent heat-related illness and may worsen dehydration

if necessary, consider rearranging school start, finish, and play times to avoid teaching during very hot conditions