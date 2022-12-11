But as youngsters hone their snowman-building skills, enjoy snowball fights and head to the nearest hill with their sledges, is more snow on the way and is the snow that’s already fallen likely to remain for long? Below is the latest hour-by-hour weather forecast from the Met Office for the rest of Sunday, December 11 and the morning of Monday, December 12.
Sunday
12pm: Cloudy, 1C, 10% chance of precipitation
1pm: Cloudy, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
2pm: Cloudy, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
3pm: Sunny intervals, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
4pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
5pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
6pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
7pm: Partly cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
8pm: Clear night, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
9pm: Clear night, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
10pm: Clear night, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
11pm: Clear night, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
Monday
12am: Partly cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
1am: Partly cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
2am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
3am: Partly cloudy, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
4am: Partly cloudy, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
5am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
6am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
7am: Clear night, -3C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
8am: Fog, -3C, 10% chance of precipitation
9am: Sunny intervals, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
10am: Sunny intervals, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
11am: Cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
12pm: Cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
1pm: Cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
2pm: Cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation
3pm: Cloudy, 0C, 10% chance of precipitation
4pm: Overcast, -1C, 10% chance of precipitation
5pm: Overcast, -1C, 10% chance of precipitation