Much of Sheffield is today blanketed in snow, which has been causing major disruption on the city’s roads.

But as youngsters hone their snowman-building skills, enjoy snowball fights and head to the nearest hill with their sledges, is more snow on the way and is the snow that’s already fallen likely to remain for long? Below is the latest hour-by-hour weather forecast from the Met Office for the rest of Sunday, December 11 and the morning of Monday, December 12.

Sunday

12pm: Cloudy, 1C, 10% chance of precipitation

Snow in Sheffield's Loxley Valley on Sunday, December 11

1pm: Cloudy, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

2pm: Cloudy, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

3pm: Sunny intervals, 2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

4pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

5pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

6pm: Partly cloudy, 1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

7pm: Partly cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

8pm: Clear night, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

9pm: Clear night, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

10pm: Clear night, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

11pm: Clear night, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

Monday

12am: Partly cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

1am: Partly cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

2am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

3am: Partly cloudy, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

4am: Partly cloudy, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

5am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

6am: Clear night, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

7am: Clear night, -3C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

8am: Fog, -3C, 10% chance of precipitation

9am: Sunny intervals, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

10am: Sunny intervals, -2C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

11am: Cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

12pm: Cloudy, -1C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

1pm: Cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

2pm: Cloudy, 0C, less than 5% chance of precipitation

3pm: Cloudy, 0C, 10% chance of precipitation

4pm: Overcast, -1C, 10% chance of precipitation