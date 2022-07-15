Waste and recycling collections are planned to take place earlier in the day than planned on Monday and Tuesday to protect workers from the heat, according to Veolia and Sheffield City Council.
Steve Newman, general manager for Veolia Sheffield, said: "Our teams work exceptionally hard year round in a variety of weather conditions, undertaking what is a very physical job. We must always prioritise the safety of our colleagues."
Residents whose bins are due to be collected on Monday, July 18 or Tuesday, July 19 should put them out the night before in time for possible early morning collections.
It is possible that some collections may be suspended altogether if it gets too hot.
Mr Newman added: “If your collection is missed, please be patient and leave your bin out while we work to complete collections as quickly as possible.”