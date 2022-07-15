Waste and recycling collections are planned to take place earlier in the day than planned on Monday and Tuesday to protect workers from the heat, according to Veolia and Sheffield City Council.

Steve Newman, general manager for Veolia Sheffield, said: "Our teams work exceptionally hard year round in a variety of weather conditions, undertaking what is a very physical job. We must always prioritise the safety of our colleagues."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veolia has asked people in Sheffield to put their bins out early next week, as the record-breaking heatwave is expected to disrupt collections

Residents whose bins are due to be collected on Monday, July 18 or Tuesday, July 19 should put them out the night before in time for possible early morning collections.

It is possible that some collections may be suspended altogether if it gets too hot.