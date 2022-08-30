Sheffield Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, with sunshine to dominate despite cooler temperatures
Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31, with more sunshine to dominate in Sheffield despite temperatures feeling cool.
Wednesday will see more sunshine in Sheffield as we near the end of the summer this year, which has seen record-breaking and scorching temperatures.
Despite the sunshine being out for most of Wednesday, the temperatures will remain fairly cool for the summer, with the peak temperature reaching just 21C.
No more than a 10 per cent chance of rain is anticipated for Wednesday, with gentle breezes also expected.
Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31, via the Met Office:
9am: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain