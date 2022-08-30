Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday will see more sunshine in Sheffield as we near the end of the summer this year, which has seen record-breaking and scorching temperatures.

Despite the sunshine being out for most of Wednesday, the temperatures will remain fairly cool for the summer, with the peak temperature reaching just 21C.

The Peace Gardens.

No more than a 10 per cent chance of rain is anticipated for Wednesday, with gentle breezes also expected.

Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31, via the Met Office:

9am: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain