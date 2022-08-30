News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, with sunshine to dominate despite cooler temperatures

Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31, with more sunshine to dominate in Sheffield despite temperatures feeling cool.

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:33 pm

Wednesday will see more sunshine in Sheffield as we near the end of the summer this year, which has seen record-breaking and scorching temperatures.

Despite the sunshine being out for most of Wednesday, the temperatures will remain fairly cool for the summer, with the peak temperature reaching just 21C.

Read More

Read More
Married at First Sight: Here's what is going on with the Sheffield couple who me...
The Peace Gardens.

Most Popular

No more than a 10 per cent chance of rain is anticipated for Wednesday, with gentle breezes also expected.

Here is your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31, via the Met Office:

9am: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

10am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

SheffieldMet Office