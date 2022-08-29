Married at First Sight: Here's what is going on with the Sheffield couple who met on the Channel 4 series as new series set to begin
Here is an update on the Sheffield couple who found love at first sight on Channel 4’s hit TV show as new series set to come to UK screens.
In March 2020, Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder both said yes and agreed to marry each other on Channel 4’s ‘Married at First Sight’.
The reality TV series involves potential romantic partners being matched together following intensive tests and assessments, before legally tying the knot having never met or seen each other ever before.
Sheffield pair, Owen and Michelle, are a real success story of the show having been married for over two years now – and their union has lasted longer than any of the programme’s other marriages.
Earlier this year, the couple took to Instagram to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and thanked everyone for their support so far in their journey.
Now the couple have recently been on holiday to Rhodes, Greece, just two weeks ago and shared some amazing pictures of their time in the sun on Instagram.
During the holiday the couple left many messages to their fans and followers on social media, saying:
"Forcing Owen to get a picture with me each day Spot the day we actually left the hotel…Had the best time relaxing together and having long conversations at dinner about us, the world and everything in between."
"Owen and I had a lot of fun in the pool this holiday. Which is your favourite of our sea creature impressions?"
"Forcing Owen to pose for a picture each day… as you can tell he was really happy about it by the end haha.”
"The last of the holiday spam for a while… featuring food, sunshine, smiles and more food. We didn’t get the traditional sunny abroad honeymoon at the time we got married but this definitely made up for it. Can’t wait for many more amazing memories like this with you Owen.”So far, the couple have been a real success story for the show, and have gone on to have some amazing moments in their relationship which all began as they set eyes on each other for the first time at the alter.
