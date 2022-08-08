After a spell of cool and cloudy conditions in Sheffield, this week will see the hot and dry weather return with highs of 29C expected throughout the week.
Tuesday will see temperatures begin to rise with highs of 26C forecast by Met Office, with a day full of consistent sunshine throughout expected.
Read More
Light winds and a ‘medium’ pollen count are forecast for Tuesday, with less than five per cent chance of rain.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for a hot and dry Tuesday:
9am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunny Intervals – 23C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Sunshine – 24C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Sunshine – 24C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain