After a spell of cool and cloudy conditions in Sheffield, this week will see the hot and dry weather return with highs of 29C expected throughout the week.

Tuesday will see temperatures begin to rise with highs of 26C forecast by Met Office, with a day full of consistent sunshine throughout expected.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Light winds and a ‘medium’ pollen count are forecast for Tuesday, with less than five per cent chance of rain.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for a hot and dry Tuesday:

9am: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunshine – 19C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy Skies – 22C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunny Intervals – 23C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunshine – 24C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Sunshine – 24C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain