Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday will see the first day of four with an amber warning for extreme heat in place via the Met Office. The warning is in place as temperatures look set to reach 30C consistently over the next four days.

The day will see sunshine throughout with almost no chance of rain anticipated at all as Sheffield and parts of the UK brace themselves for another short period of scorching temperatures and dry weather.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, August 11 by Met Office:

9am: Sunshine – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Sunshine – 26C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Sunshine – 29C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain