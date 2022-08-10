Thursday will see the first day of four with an amber warning for extreme heat in place via the Met Office. The warning is in place as temperatures look set to reach 30C consistently over the next four days.
The day will see sunshine throughout with almost no chance of rain anticipated at all as Sheffield and parts of the UK brace themselves for another short period of scorching temperatures and dry weather.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, August 11 by Met Office:
9am: Sunshine – 21C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 23C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Sunshine – 26C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Sunshine – 29C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Sunshine – 28C temperatures – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain