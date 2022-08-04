With no more than 10 per cent chance of rain forecast all weekend, it is set to be another dry and sunny three days in the Steel City, despite summer temperatures remaining fairly moderate in the very low 20s.
Gentle breezes of wind are forecast for the majority of the weekend meaning it will not be heavily windy and the ‘feel-like’ temperature will be fairly consistent with the temperature. Met Office have forecast a ‘medium’ pollen count for the whole three days.
The peak temperature for the weekend is 21C which is expected to be reached on Sunday afternoon.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead, from Met Office:
Friday, August 5:
9am: Sunny Intervals – 15C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 15C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
11am: Cloudy Skies – 16C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Cloudy Skies – 18C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Sunny Intervals – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Sunshine – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
Saturday, August 6:
7am: Sunshine – 12C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunshine – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10pm: Clear Night Sky – 15C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
Sunday, August 7:
7am: Sunny Intervals – 14C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Cloudy Skies – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Cloudy Skies – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunny Intervals – 21C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10pm: Clear Night Sky – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain