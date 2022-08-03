ClearLase Tattoo Removal began 8 years ago and moved into their shop at Kelham Island in 2018, specialising in tattoo removals.

At the beginning of 2021, during the last lockdown, Ben Hartley, the owner and director of ClearLase Tattoo Removal, had more time on his hands, and so made the decision to begin documenting some of the businesses’ work on TikTok.

"In early 2021, I had some time on my hands, so I thought I would spend some of that time uploading all the videos we had uploaded to Instagram over the last couple of years to TikTok,” said Ben.

ClearLase Tattoo Removal has gone viral on TikTok.

To Ben’s surprise these TikTok videos began to blow-up out of nowhere and now the Sheffield based business have over 1 million followers on the social media and over 15 million likes on their videos.

"We put a few on that started to pick up (views) a little bit and then we had maybe four or five in a row that went viral. Ever since then it has kept ticking on with every few videos we put up will go into the millions with some quieter ones in-between.

"I was really surprised at the time, if you spoke to any of my friends at the time they were bored of hearing about it because I was so excited about it – I’d never had any videos or anything go viral before.”

The videos Ben uploads to TikTok are short videos of him and his ClearLase staff removing tattoos with some background music, and this has brought a huge following to the channel.

"It just so happens that the thing I am doing every day, the tattoo removal, is satisfying to watch and a lot of people love to watch,” added Ben.

Due to the TikTok popularity, Ben and ClearLase have been featured on some large social media pages on both Instagram and Facebook.

"There have been a few customers that will say they have come to us because they saw us on TikTok, but as a direct result of the TikTok videos going viral, we then had some big pages on Instagram and Facebook, such as LadBible and ESPN, that have shared our videos.

"This lead to a massive amount of views and we then saw an increase in bookings from there.”

Multiple videos from ClearLase have hit view figures in the multi-millions, with their most viewed TikTok reaching a staggering 103 million people to date. Several other videos from the business reach figures between 20-40 million views.

Since the beginning of their TikTok journey, the business has gone from ‘strength to strength’.

"Over the past couple of years, we have gone from strength to strength,” said Ben. "We have moved premises, we have expanded – we now have four lasers, two coolers, two treatment rooms and we are busy most of the time.”