The storm, named by the Met Office is spreading across the UK, bringing winds of up to 75mph and lashing rain.

At the moment Storm Evert is only expected to hammer southern parts of the country, although the effects of it will be felt in a widespread number of areas.

In its latest update, the Met Office tweeted: “#StormEvert has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday.”

Heavy rain and strong winds are on the cards for Sheffield as Storm Evert sweeps across the country and the Met Office is predicting unsettled weather this weekend.

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of the southwest of England and Wales.

Although the picture isn't quite so bleak up north, heavy rain and blustery weather is still predicted across Sheffield and the rest of Yorkshire.

Temperatures also look set to remain much lower than they have been in recent weeks.

The Met Office says today’s weather will have a “cloudy start, with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent for some through the morning. Brief sunny spells then developing through the afternoon, but also a chance of heavy and potentially thundery showers. Breezy.”

Showers are likely to continue into the evening, only gradually easing later in the night.

The good news is that although some of the showers could continue into tomorrow, Saturday, the temperature is set to rise again slightly and there could be some more sunny spells on the cards, with winds beginning to ease.

There will be highs of around 20C and although a jacket will still be required – just in case – Saturday is definitely looking like the best day of the weekend if you’re hoping to enjoy some outdoor fun.

It may not be the sort of temperatures we experienced during the glorious heatwave last week, but it will at least be better than today’s miserable forecast and the chances of heavy rain will remain low throughout the course of the day – before rising again on Sunday.

The Met Office’s outlook for Sunday to Tuesday currently looks like this: “Morning rain Sunday likely clearing south to brighter or sunny spells. Most parts dry Monday and Tuesday, with variable cloud, sunny spells, and a chance of showers. Staying rather cool.”

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today and across the weekend.

Friday, July 30

11am: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 13C. Winds 15mph.

12pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 16mph.

1pm: 60 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 17mph.

2pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 20mph.

3pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 15C. Winds 22mph.

4pm: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 15C. Winds 24mph.

5pm: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 15C. Winds 25mph.

6pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 22mph.

7pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 20mph.

8pm: 50 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 19mph.

9pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 20mph.

10pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 18mph.

11pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 19mph.

Saturday, July 31

12am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 17mph.

1am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 17mph.

2am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 18mph.

3am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 18mph.

4am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 18mph.

5am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 18mph.

6am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 18mph.

7am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 17mph.

8am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 16C. Winds 18mph.

9am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 17C. Winds 19mph.

10am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 18C. Winds 19mph.

11am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 19C. Winds 18mph.

12pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 19C. Winds 18mph.

1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 18mph.

2pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 19mph.

3pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 19mph.

4pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 20mph.

5pm: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 19mph.

6pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 20C. Winds 18mph.

7pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 19C. Winds 17mph.

8pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 18C. Winds 15mph.

9pm: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 17C. Winds 14mph.

10pm: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 16C. Winds 14mph.

11pm: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 15C. Winds 14mph.

Sunday, August 1

12am: Less than five per cent chance of rain,15C. Winds 15mph.

1am: Less than five per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 16mph.

4am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 13C. Winds 16mph.

7am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 13C. Winds 13mph.

10am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 14C. Winds 14mph.

1pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 16C. Winds 15mph.

4pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 17C. Winds 16mph.

7pm: 40 per cent chance of rain, 16C. Winds 15mph.