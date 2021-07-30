Travellers move onto Asda car park in Sheffield and set up illegal camp in nearby village

Four caravans arrived at the supermarket chain’s Handsworth’s store yesterday and remain there this morning.

In nearby Catcliffe, around 12 traveller families arrived in the village yesterday and set up an illegal camp on a football pitch at Catcliffe Recreation Ground.

Last month around two dozen traveller families set up camp on the same site in Catcliffe.

Travellers have set up on Asda's car park at Handsworth, Sheffield

They broke into changing rooms and toilets on the site during their week-long stay.

A clean-up operation was mounted after they left when human excrement and rubbish was found strewn around the recreation ground.

Rubbish, bags of waste and a discarded tyre, chair, gas bottle and pet carrier were among items left behind.

It is understood that South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the Catcliffe site and that the travellers have been asked to leave by noon today.