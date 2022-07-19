Beginning on Friday, July 22, Tramlines will kick-off at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

With a line-up of talented and popular artists and bands in store for the weekend, we take a look at how the weather will fare on festival weekend.

Friday, July 22:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tramlines is to return to Hillsborough Park again this summer

Kicking it off with the worst weather of the three-day festival, Friday will see far less sun than Saturday and Sunday.

The morning will see cloud and overcast throughout, with temperatures averaging 17C in a quite cool morning. Heading into lunchtime when the gates of Tramlines open, we will see the sun appear in intervals, with temperatures at 19C.

The remainder of the afternoon will see sunny intervals, mixed in with short periods of rain with chance of precipitation standing at 40 per cent in the later afternoon. Temperatures average 20C towards the back-end of the afternoon.

The evening will see the day finish up with more cloud, however, there will be less than 20 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

Saturday, July 23:

Saturday will see more sun and warmer temperatures – with the summer feel starting to kick in to the festival atmosphere.

In the morning, we will see sunny intervals, with very little chance of rain, and temperatures standing at around 18C in the later morning.

Gates open at midday and we will see more sunshine at this time, with the period of sun also seeing temperatures increase to 22C.

We may see some cloudy weather towards the end of the afternoon, however, temperatures will peak at 25C to give a summer feel to the festival.

The evening will see the sun fade with more cloud however, there is less than 10 per cent chance of rain and temperatures continue at 24C.

Sunday, July 24:

The final day of the Tramlines music festival will see it end in style with the warmest of temperatures of the weekend in store.

Morning weather will see a mixture of sun and cloud throughout the early hours, with temperatures reaching 21C and no more than 10 per cent chance of rain.

Heading into midday and the early afternoon when the gates to Tramlines open for the third and final time, we will see the sun shine brightly along with warm temperatures at around 24C.

Going into the later afternoon at around 4pm, the sun will continue to shine over Hillsborough park as temperatures rise to 26C on what will be a hot end to this year’s music festival.

With no more than 10 per cent chance of rain to ruin the fun, the day will end of in the evening with more sunny intervals and warm temperatures at 25C.

Headliners for this year’s tramlines end at 9pm, with the weather at that time still seeing more sunshine and warm temperatures at 22C.