An amber weather warning for rain is in place in Sheffield today - here’s when it will fall the hardest.

Steel City residents are waking up to a frightful Monday morning today (September 23) with heavy rain set to last all day long.

The Met Office has issued both a yellow and an amber weather warning for heavy rain today. Both were also in place on Sunday.

The amber warning is in place until 9pm today, while the yellow warning is in place until midnight.

There are currently no flood warnings or alerts in place in Sheffield or Rotherham, although there are a number of alerts in nearby Derby.

However, it is so far forecast to not stop raining in Sheffield at all until the early hours of Tuesday.

The worst of today’s rain is forecast to arrive between 11.30am and midday and will pass most prominently the eastern side of the city, including Darnall, Handsworth, Gleadless and Rotherham areas like Treeton.

In Sheffield, potential disruption according to The Met Office includes:

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Homes and businesses may be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

A possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

The Met Office said a month's-worth of rain fell in some areas on Sunday, with Woburn in Bedfordshire getting 108.8mm.

As of 5am today, there are 13 flood warnings in place in England, including Warwickshire, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, and parts of London including Wimbledon and South Ruislip.