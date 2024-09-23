The harrowing 1984 film remains seared into the consciousness of many Sheffielders, especially the scene in which a mushroom cloud rises above The Moor, which has been replayed in countless nightmares.

But how much else do you remember about that year?

These photos turn the clock back four decades to show Sheffield life in 1984.

They capture devastasting fires at a school and cinema, along with happier occasions like children at play, a famous nightclub’s reunion event, and excitement at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Also pictured are ordinary street scenes, revealing how much the city centre and suburbs like Beighton and Hillsborough have changed over the years.

Hopefully these photos will bring back some happy memories to help you cope with any ongoing trauma you’re still experiencing from watching Threads for the first time back in 1984.

1 . Pinstone Street Pinstone Street, looking towards Sheffield Town Hall, in February 1984 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Demolition Demolition of the Joseph Rogers and Sons cutlers, River Lane Works building, at the junction of Sheaf Street and Pond Hill, which had until recently been occupied by Sheffield City Council Housing Department offices, in August 1984. In the foreground is National Travel and Pond Street bus station. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Fire at Classic Cinema The Classic Cinema in February 1984 after it was ravaged by fire, revealing the original facade of The Electra Palace | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd