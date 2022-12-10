More snow is forecast for Sheffield, with heavy snowfall likely in parts of the city and temperatures set to drop as low as -4C.

The Met Office says sleet is expected in Sheffield during the very early hours of Sunday, December 11, followed by light snow between around 5am and 7am. Lows of -2C for Sunday night and -3C for Monday night are forecast.

Heavier snowfall is expected in higher parts of Sheffield, such as Stocksbridge, where the Met Office says mostly light snow is likely between 8pm tonight, Saturday, December 10, and 5am tomorrow, with a high chance of heavy snow at 9pm tonight. Temperatures there are forecast to drop as low as -4C overnight on Sunday and Monday.

No further snow is currently forecast for Sheffield between Monday and Friday next week, though temperatures are expected to remain low, with a daytime high of 0C predicted for Monday, rising to 3C by Friday.

More snow has been forecast for Sheffield, with heavy snowfall likely in parts of the city

