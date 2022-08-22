News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Heavy rain set to lash South Yorkshire by through morning and mid afternoon

Sheffielders looking out on today’s warm and bright morning today can expect that all to change by mid-afternoon.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:32 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:33 am

The Met office is forecasting a warm if cloudy Monday ahead (August 22) with a light breeze and highs of 18C.

Then, starting at around 1pm, heavy rain is set to lash South Yorkshire with through to 6pm.

Thankfully, unlike the severe showers we saw last week, there is no weather warning in place for flooding following that came after the hot, dry spells in August and July.

Weather forecast for Sheffield on Monday, August 22, and over the weekend.

